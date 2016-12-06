Jayalalithaa death: Pranab, Modi, Kejriwal to visit Chennai to pay last tributes

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are visiting Chennai on Tuesday to pay their last tributes to Jayalalithaa, the six-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The 68-year-old Jayalalithaa passed away on late Monday after being admitted to Apollo Hospitals on September 22.

Union Ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu and Pon. Radhakrishnan will be attending the funeral on behalf of the Centre.

Several Chief Ministers are also expected to attend the funeral. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Chennai later in the day.

“The Delhi Chief Minister will reach Chennai around 12.30 pm and pay tributes to Jayalalithaa at Rajajji Hall,” said a senior Delhi government official.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit Rajaji Hall.