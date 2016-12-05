India’s GDP emissions reduced by 12 per cent

more-in

India’s emission intensity of GDP has reduced by 12 per cent between 2005 and 2010, according to the country’s first biennial update report submitted at the crucial UN climate summit recently, Rajya Sabha was told on Monday.

Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave said that India in 2009 had pledged to reduce the emission intensity of its GDP by 20 to 25 per cent by 2020 over 2005 levels despite having no binding obligations under United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“As per India’s first biennial update report submitted to UNFCCC in 2016, the emission intensity of GDP has reduced by 12 per cent between 2005-2010.

“The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Emission Gap report 2015 has recognised India as one of the country on track to achieve the voluntary pre-2020 pledge,” he said in a written reply.

He said that as per the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) submitted by India to UNFCCCC in October last year, India is committed to reduce GHG emission intensity of its GDP by 33-35 per cent by 2030 from 2005 levels.

“The government has launched National Action PLan on Climate Change (NAPCC) comprising of eight missions in specific areas of solar energy, enhanced energy efficiency, habitat, water, sustaining himalayan ecosystems, forestry, agriculture and strategic knowledge for climate change to achieve climate goals,” he said.

Replying to another question, he said the government has undertake consultations with relevant ministries to finalise the programmes and measures for implementing India’s INDCs.

“India’s INDCs are to be implemented in post 2020 period till 2030. Technology costs and options would keep evolving in the relevant areas and precise projections at the present juncture would not be meaningful,” he said.

India’s INDC is “comprehensive and balanced” incorporating all its development priorities, he said while replying to another question.

“India’s contribution take into account its commitment to conservation of nature along with development challenges like poverty eradication, food security, universal access to education, health and energy. India’s NDC allows GDP to grow while reducing the emissions,” he said.