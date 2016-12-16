Congress leaders to meet Prime Minister

more-in

A delegation of Congress leaders, led by Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning regarding distress among farmers after the government's decision to demonetise notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000. Mr. Azad had moved an adjournment motion in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on this issue as well, and as the House had adjourned without this being admitted or discussed, Congress leaders decided to take their concerns to the Prime Minister. Mr. Azad had sought an appointment with Mr. Modi.