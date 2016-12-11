CBI custody for S.P. Tyagi

Law taking its course: A CBI vehicle carrying S.P. Tyagi, former chief of the Indian Air Force, after he and other accused were produced in a Delhi court on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR

more-in

A Delhi court on Saturday remanded the former Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi and two other accused in CBI custody in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter bribery case, saying “their custodial interrogation is required for a fair investigation”.

Duty Magistrate Sujit Saurabh remanded Mr. Tyagi, his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan in police custody till December 14.

“Keeping in view the seriousness of the allegations and the gravity of the matter, I am of the considered opinion that their interrogation is required for a fair investigation,” the Magistrate said while dictating the order in the court.

New evidence

Seeking their police remand for 10 days, counsel for the CBI submitted that the agency was in possession of new evidence against the accused following the receipt of replies to the Letters Rogatory from Sweden, Switzerland and Mauritus. And replies to those sent to Tunisia and Britain were yet to come, counsel added.

Counsel further submitted that the custodial interrogation of the accused was required to unearth the larger conspiracy to find out the bribe amount paid through foreign banking channels and the middlemen.

Counsel alleged that Mr. Tyagi had made cash payment while purchasing agriculture land which required to be investigated.

Addressing the court, Mr. Tyagi himself rebutted this charge, submitting that he had been purchasing and selling lands before being appointed the Air Chief, and every penny invested in it was accounted for.

Mr. Tyagi also informed the court that earlier on each occasion, the CBI summoned him for investigation by calling him over the phone, and he visited their office and cooperated with them but this time round their officials approached his house with summons.

Counsel for all the three accused opposed the CBI plea for police custody, submitting that no new circumstances had arisen warranting their police remand for interrogation since the lodging of the FIR in 2013.

The investigating agency arrested the three accused on Friday.

Conspiracy charge

Mr. Tyagi allegedly entered into a conspiracy with the other accused in 2005 and consented to change the Air Force’s consistent stand that the 6,000-metre service ceiling of VVIP helicopters was an inescapable operational necessity.

The ceiling was reduced to 4,500 metres, helping AgustaWestland meet the eligibility criteria for the contract.

The kickbacks were received through middlemen and relatives, the CBI alleged.