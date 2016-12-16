Antony comes to Sonia’s defence

more-in

In the wake of bribery charges in the VVIP chopper deal, former Defence Minister A.K. Antony on Thursday came out strongly in defence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi saying she had no role in the procurement and that the BJP would make a “laughing stock” of itself if it drags her name into the case.

The way BJP leaders were claiming that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) “will nail the culprits in two months” was not good for the agency, the former Minister said. “CBI is working under the directions of BJP, is that what they [BJP members] are attributing. I feel sorry. Don’t tarnish the image of CBI like that.”

“Sonia ji has no role. There is no connection with Sonia ji. Helicopters are meant for the use of President, Vice- President and the Prime Minister. Sonia ji has nothing to do with that. In the Italian court itself it was mentioned,” he told reporters. “Ultimately, they will become a laughing stock by unnecessarily bringing in the name of Sonia ji. BJP will become a laughing stock.”

Mr. Antony said Ms. Gandhi had no connection with the decision, because the driving force behind this procurement was the Air Force. “They were telling that because the old Russian-made helicopter is not safe for VVIP travel, they wanted to change it. So 1999 onwards this procurement was there.”

He said the BJP members’ remarks showed that the CBI was “under their thumb.” “What CBI is going to do within two months if BJP is saying, it is too much..”

Fresh revelations indicate that diaries of Christian Michel, the main middleman, reveal that bribes to the tune of millions were paid to clinch the Rs. 3,600-crore deal.