‘Capital sees reverse migration due to note ban’

As many as 48.63 lakh workers in the unorganised sector in the national capital may become unemployed due to “faulty implementation of demonetisation” and they have already started going back to their home states, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken claimed.

A march will be held on December 24 from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament House by Delhi Poorvanchal Congress, in association with the Delhi Parvatiya Congress and the Delhi South Indian Congress, to highlight the plight of migrant labourers due to faulty implementation of demonetisation, he said. “48.63 lakh unorganised/informal workforce in Delhi consist of first-generation migrant labour. After faulty implementation of demonetisation, reverse migration has begun in Delhi,” Mr. Maken alleged. “Development works in the national capital have been stalled,” he said. — PTI