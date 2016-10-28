Saudi Arabia says rebels in Yemen have fired a ballistic missile toward the holy Muslim city of Mecca, their deepest strike yet into the kingdom.

The Saudi military said today the missile was “intercepted and destroyed” 65 kilometres from Mecca, which is home to the cube-shaped Kaaba .

Saudi Arabia said the missile caused no damage and that .

A Saudi-led Arab coalition has been battling Shiite rebels in Yemen since March 2015. The rebels, known as Houthis, and their allies are known to have a stockpile of Soviet-era Scud missiles and locally designed variants.

Houthi media said it fired a missile last night targeting the nearby Jiddah airport.