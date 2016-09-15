U.S. President Barack Obama has nominated a 47-year-old Indian-American woman attorney to the U.S. District Court bench in New York, the White House has said.

“I am pleased to nominate Diane Gujarati to serve on the United States District Court bench. I am confident she will serve the American people with distinction,” Mr. Obama said in a statement yesterday.

Ms. Gujarati, the Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division of the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of New York since 2012, has been nominated on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. She will serve as a federal judge after approval from the Senate.