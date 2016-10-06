The U.S. Justice Department charged a Maryland man with theft of classified government material, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Wednesday. The Justice Department’s chief national security prosecutor John Carlin said Harold Thomas Martin (51) worked as a government contractor for Booz Allen Hamilton, the same consulting firm that employed Edward Snowden when he revealed the collection of meta-data by the National Security Agency.

Six documents investigators found in Martin’s possession allegedly contained sensitive intelligence and were produced by a U.S. government agency in 2014.

“These six documents were produced through sensitive government sources, methods, and capabilities, which are critical to a wide variety of national security issues,” the complaint said. Martin had a top secret national security clearance and the ability to access U.S. government property that was not permitted to leave its authorized location, according to the criminal complaint.