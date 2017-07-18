International

Swiss glacier reveals couple lost in 1942

A pedestrian walks along the Inn river near Bever in the snowy Engadin valley in the Swiss Alps located in the canton of Grisons, Switzerland.  

more-in

The frozen bodies of a Swiss couple who went missing 75 years ago in the Alps have been found on a shrinking glacier, Swiss media reported on Tuesday.

Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin, the parents of seven children, had gone to milk their cows in a meadow above Chandolin in the Valais canton on August 15, 1942.

“The bodies were lying near each other. It was a man and a woman wearing clothing dating from the period of World War Two,” Bernhard Tschannen, director of Glacier 3000, told the newspaper Le Matin. “They were perfectly preserved in the glacier and their belongings were intact.” It is thought that they died after they fell into a crevasse.

“We spent our whole lives looking for them, without stopping. We thought that we could give them the funeral they deserved one day,” their youngest daughter, 79-year-old Marceline Udry-Dumoulin, told the newspaper.

Post a Comment
More In International
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2017 12:51:24 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/swiss-glacier-reveals-couple-lost-in-1942/article19302961.ece

© The Hindu