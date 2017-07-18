Swiss glacier reveals couple lost in 1942

A pedestrian walks along the Inn river near Bever in the snowy Engadin valley in the Swiss Alps located in the canton of Grisons, Switzerland.

The frozen bodies of a Swiss couple who went missing 75 years ago in the Alps have been found on a shrinking glacier, Swiss media reported on Tuesday.

Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin, the parents of seven children, had gone to milk their cows in a meadow above Chandolin in the Valais canton on August 15, 1942.

“The bodies were lying near each other. It was a man and a woman wearing clothing dating from the period of World War Two,” Bernhard Tschannen, director of Glacier 3000, told the newspaper Le Matin. “They were perfectly preserved in the glacier and their belongings were intact.” It is thought that they died after they fell into a crevasse.

“We spent our whole lives looking for them, without stopping. We thought that we could give them the funeral they deserved one day,” their youngest daughter, 79-year-old Marceline Udry-Dumoulin, told the newspaper.