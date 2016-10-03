A large number of Indian medicines and Afghan mobile cards have reportedly been recovered in a raid on shops along the volatile Pakistan-Afghanistan border, according to a media report on Sunday.

The recovery was made at Arandu village in Chitral District, police said.

Deputy Commissioner, Chitral, Osama Ahmed Warraich said many traders had been arrested for selling Afghan SIMs and Indian medicines.

He said that keeping in view the volatile situation in neighbouring Afghanistan, surveillance had been stepped up in Chitral which bordered Afghanistan.

Acting on a tip-off, the raid was conducted in Arandu town, Mr. Warraich was quoted as saying by Dawn News.

The shopkeepers had been earlier warned to surrender Afghan SIMs and mobile cards as well as the Indian medicines on their own, he said.