#PutYourBloopersOut: when the internet stood up to save daydreaming TV anchor

Journalists across the world took to social media to express solidarity with Australia’s ABC News anchor Natasha Exelby, who was caught daydreaming live on TV. Watch the clip here:

 

The hilarious clip, which went viral on Sunday, shows the journalist fiddling with her pen before a look of horror flashes across her face when she realises she is on-air. However, it seemed her employers didn’t find the incident all too funny, as reports surfaced of Ms. Exelby being banned from going on-air again or demoted from her position.

Following this development, fellow journalists began to rally behind Ms. Exelby, posting videos of their own on-air gaffes under the hashtag #PutYourBloopersOut

ABC News was quick to rubbish the reports of Ms. Exelby’s demotion saying, “No one would be punished for that. Live television is a demanding art and slip-ups will happen - our presenters are humans, not robots.”

But #PutYourBloopersOut had already started trending. Here are some hilarious on-air bloopers shared by journalists:

 

