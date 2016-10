Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas underwent a heart function test in hospital on Thursday and the results were normal, a doctor said, after the 81-year-old leader was taken to the facility without any prior public announcement. Mr. Abbas has long been reported to be suffering from heart problems, though Palestinian political officials have never confirmed this. Attending the funeral in Jerusalem on Friday of Shimon Peres, he showed no outward sign of ill health.

