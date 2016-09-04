"We’re not there yet," Mr. Obama said. "I think it’s premature for us to say there’s a clear path forward, but there’s the possibility at least for us to make some progress."

Obama, speaking on the sidelines of the Group of 20 economic summit in China, said the U.S. and Russia still have “grave differences” about what’s needed to end Syria’s civil war and which opposition groups are legitimate targets for the U.S. and Russian militaries. But he said “it is worth trying” to secure an agreement nonetheless.

“We’re not there yet,” Mr. Obama said. “I think it’s premature for us to say there’s a clear path forward, but there’s the possibility at least for us to make some progress.”

Mr. Obama’s comments came as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are deep in talks over a deal to boost U.S. and Russian military cooperation to fight the Islamic State group and other extremists in Syria a step Moscow has long sought. The emerging deal is expected to also include provisions to ensure aid can reach besieged areas of Syria and steps to prevent Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government from bombing areas where U.S.-backed rebels are operating.

Though negotiators have been hopeful a deal could come together while world leaders are gathered in Hangzhou for the G20, that optimism has been tempered by the failure of previous ceasefire deals to hold. The U.S. has long been wary to increase military coordination with Russia in Syria’s civil war because it says Russia continues striking moderate, U.S.-backed opposition groups in a bid to prop up Mr. Assad. The U.S. wants Russia to focus exclusively on IS and al-Qaeda-linked groups.

“These are difficult negotiations,” Mr. Obama said, arguing that the scepticism was “understandable” given letdowns in the past.