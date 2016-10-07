A resolution moved by Pakistan Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz called upon the international community to play its role in stopping "Indian brutalities" in Kashmir.

Pakistan Parliament on Friday unanimously passed a resolution rejecting India’s assertion that Kashmir is an integral part even as it called for a result-oriented dialogue with New Delhi for resolution of all outstanding issues including Kashmir.

The joint session of the Pakistan Parliament, which has been discussing the current tension with India since Wednesday, unanimously passed the resolution, urging the international community to carry out an independent investigation into “gross human rights violations” in Kashmir.

The resolution moved by Pakistan Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz called upon the world community to play its role in stopping “Indian brutalities” in Kashmir.

The resolution also expressed concerns over the detention of Hurriyat leaders and human rights activists and urged the Indian government to release them.

“It strongly deplored the draconian laws which have created an environment of impunity” for Indian forces, Radio Pakistan reported.

The resolution rejected India’s assertion that Kashmir is an integral part of India, recalling it is a “disputed territory” on the agenda of the United Nations.

It urged the Indian government to immediately stop “terrorising” the people and fulfill its commitment regarding international and humanitarian laws.

The resolution condemned the repeated “ceasefire violations” by India.

It also reiterated Pakistan’s desire for a “result-oriented dialogue” with India for resolution of all outstanding disputes including that of Jammu and Kashmir.

At the start of the session on Wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had hit back at his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying poverty cannot be eradicated by “driving tanks on farmlands”.

He had also needled India again by calling Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani the “valiant son of Kashmir”.