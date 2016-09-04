Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name should be placed on Exit Control List (ECL) by the Supreme court, till the probe into his family members’ offshore holdings revealed in the Panama Papers concludes.

He was addressing a big rally in Lahore, organised to target the Prime Minister on alleged corruption.

Exit Control List



“Nawaz Sharif’s name should be placed on ECL till the conclusion of the probe into his family members’ off shore holdings revealed in the Panama Papers.

The Supreme Court should order placing his name on the ECL,” Mr. Khan said, adding that Mr. Sharif will be in jail when PTI comes to power.

Imran Khan further said his party would march towards Mr. Sharif’s Raiwind residence after Eid-ul-Azha if he Mr. Sharif failed to respond to his questions on overseas assets.