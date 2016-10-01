Democrat Hillary Clinton has a 5 percentage point lead over Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Friday, roughly the same advantage she has held all month. The survey result showed little movement following Monday night’s presidential debate, the first of three debates before the Nov. 8 election.

The Sept. 23-29 national tracking poll showed that likely voters support Ms. Clinton over Mr. Trump by 43 per cent to 38 per cent.

Ms. Clinton has mostly led Mr. Trump in the poll this year, and her level of support has been 4-5 percentage points higher than Mr. Trump’s in each of the last four weeks. Some 48 per cent of likely voters said they had an overall favourable view of Ms. Clinton, compared with 45 per cent in the previous week, while 46 per cent said they had a favourable view of Mr. Trump, up from 44 per cent the week before.

An average of major opinion polls aggregated by RealClearPolitics showed Ms. Clinton ahead of Mr. Trump by 2.9 percentage points on Friday, or 47.3 points to 44.4, well up from 0.9 point on Sept. 19.