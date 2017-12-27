CPEC’s extension not targeted at India, says China

more-in

Without naming India, China on Wednesday said that no country should exercise its influence to undermine the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which could include Afghanistan as its new member.

Referring to Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s observations at the joint press conference with his counterparts from Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said that “CPEC is not directed at any third party, and we hope to bring benefits to third parties and the whole region.”

But she warned that the trilateral dialogue “should not be influenced or disturbed by any country’s influence”.

India opposes CPEC as it infringes on its sovereignty on account of its passage through Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

On Wednesday, Ms. Hua affirmed that Afghanistan was keen to join CPEC.

“Afghanistan is the common neighbour of China and Pakistan, and they have a strong desire for developing economy and improving people’s livelihood. They are willing to integrate into the regional connectivity approach and they are willing to integrate into the CPEC.”

China’s mediation to normalise ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan includes interactions with Afghan and Pakistani clerics belonging to the two Ulema Councils, in order to prevent the spread of religious extremism.