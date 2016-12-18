The taking of Aleppo

Images from Aleppo, which has seen some of the worst violence of the nearly six-year war that has killed more than 310,000 people.

Desperation mounted on Sunday, December 18, among thousands of hunger-stricken Syrian civilians trapped in the rebel enclave in Aleppo after their evacuation was delayed by a disagreement over the fate of other besieged areas.

As international alarm grew over the plight of residents including women, children, the sick and wounded, the UN Security Council was to vote on whether to send observers to the battleground city.

Families have been sheltering during the night in freezing temperatures in bombed out apartment blocks in Aleppo's Al-Amiriyah district, the departure point for evacuations before they were halted.

Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad have meanwhile consolidated their hold on the parts of Alepp they have seized.