Russia says agreed with Turkey to push for ceasefire in Syria

The foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey agreed in a telephone conversation on Tuesday to pushfor a ceasefire in Syria and to prepare for possible peace talksplanned in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Russia’s ForeignMinistry said in a statement.

During the conversation “the importance was stressed of a rapid completion of agreements on practical parameters to end military actions [in Syria], the separation of the moderate opposition from terrorist groups, and preparations for the meeting in Astana,” the statement said.