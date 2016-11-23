Pakistan claims Indian shelling targeted bus, killed civilians

more-in

Officials say 11 people have died after the artillery attack; no word from India.

Pakistan says that in shelling by India, a passenger bus was hit in the disputed region of Kashmir, killing four civilians and wounding seven.

A local official, Waheed Khan, says civilians were killed when an Indian artillery shell hit the bus in the Neelum Valley on Wednesday. In the latest report, Pakistan officials have claimed that the death toll had risen to 11.

The Pakistan Army says troops are firing back on Indian military positions. There has been no immediate comment from India.

In the escalating twnsion btetween the neighbours, at least 11 people were killed on both sides this week.

Tensions intensified since militants attacked an Indian Army base in Kashmir in September. India alleged that the militants were supported by Pakistan, which has been denied by Islamabad.