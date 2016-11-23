I have open an mind on quitting climate accords, Trump tells NYT

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump waves to the crowd after a meeting at the “New York Times” on Tuesday in New York.

The Republican billionaire businessman has called climate change a “hoax” perpetrated by China.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has an open mind on pulling out of world climate accords and admitted global warming may be in some way linked to human activity.

“I think there is some connectivity. Some, something. It depends on how much,” he told a panel of New York Times journalists.

Asked whether he would make good on his threat to pull the United States out of U.N. climate accords, he said: “I’m looking at it very closely. I have an open mind to it.”

But he said he also wanted to see how much the Paris climate accord “will cost our companies” and its impact on U.S. competitiveness.

The United States, the second biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China, ratified the accord in early September, with strong backing from President Barack Obama.