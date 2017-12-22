International

230 young partygoers held in Iran

The police have detained 230 boys and girls for dancing and drinking at separate parties in the capital Tehran, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Friday.

The Tehran police arrested 140 of the young partygoers in a garden on the outskirts of Tehran and 90 in the city’s uptown area on Thursday night.

Drinking alcohol and mixed parties of unrelated men and women are illegal and considered a sin under the Islamic law in Iran. The report said some participants had posted an invitation on Instagram to others to join the party. and police arrested them.

The report also said some alcoholic beverages and psychotropic drugs had been confiscated.

