The Government has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of the written examination for the recruitment of 40 Junior Inspectors on October 23.

A total of 3,375 candidates will appear for the examination which will be held in six centres in Puducherry and one each in Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam.

The examination timings are 10 a.m. to noon.

Eligible candidates can download the hall tickets fromhttps://recruitment. puducherry.gov.inandhttp://cooperation. puducherry.gov.in/

Arun L. Desai, Co-operation Secretary, said the written examination would consist of 100 questions of one mark each with negative marking of .25 mark for wrong answers.

The scanned answer sheet would be uploaded on the website of the Department of Cooperation and the results would be announced on October 26, Mr. Desai added.