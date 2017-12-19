The best of humanity on display at Auroville

Movie buffs’ delight: Participants at Kino Kabaret, a rapid film-making challenge at the Auroville Film Festival; a musical event under way; and delicacies being prepared .

In three different venues in Auroville, beginning December 16, films on human unity have enthralled the audience. As part of the fifth edition of the Auroville’s biennial film event, Auroville Film Festival (AVFF) will continue to screen films from Mexico, the United States, France and several other countries till December 23.

Tom Mo, one of the main organisers of the festival, said: “Coinciding with the 50th anniversary celebrations of Auroville that falls on February 28, based on the theme ‘human unity’ films by residents and students are being screened.”

He added that concurrent to the film festival, every night a food festival was being organised. “It is the first edition of the Auroville Food Festival. This festival brings together several traditional cuisines from across the world. Over the last week there was South Indian food, South East Asian, African delicacies each night,” he said.

This is to showcase how Auroville has assimilated people from multiple cultures and each day will celebrate the cuisine of a particular region.

Mr. Mo added: “Along with this, between 6.30 p.m. and 8 p.m., different music will also be played.”

Nearly 149 films have been selected under the human unity category, 80 films about Auroville and the bio-region and 20 to 30 films by the students of Auroville. The best films will be selected by Nora Bateson, award-winning filmmaker, educationist and president of the International Bateson Institute, Sweden, and Aravindan G.P., cinematographer from the bio-region.

Mr. Aravindan said that he was part of the jury that looked into films made by Aurovilians. “There are also films from other countries invited for screening,” he added.

Filmmaking challenge

The event is a project of the Multi-Media Centre or Cinema Paradise which holds screenings of films from around the world at MMC auditorium in the Town Hall of Auroville. The Auroville Film Festival and the Multimedia Centre Auditorium in Auroville also organised Kino Kabaret to encourage participants to screen short films made using the barest of resources.