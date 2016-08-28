Creative hand:(Clockwise) Students taking part in the ‘Rangoli’ and ‘Mehendi’ competitions held as part of ‘Spandan 2016’ at JIPMER in Puducherry on Saturday. —Photos: S.S. Kumar

Students use ‘rangoli’ art to send a social message

The curtain came down on the week-long festivity at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) on Saturday. Medicos took a traditional but unconventional way to bid farewell to the Spandan 2016 extravaganza.

They redefined ‘rangoli’ art using coloured salt and flour to send across a message and so instead of attempting the traditional designs, the participants teamped up to create art with a message. . Through their designs, they brought light on topics like ‘law for rapists’, ‘save tigers’, ‘mother’s love’, ‘justice for women’ and many more through the colours and patterns.

Many of the students who participated in ‘face painting’ competition were back to compete in ‘rangoli’ competition too at the dining hall near the main auditorium on JIPMER campus. Angelina Sharon Thomas of Christian Medical College, Vellore, said: “Enforcement, not extinction, is the theme on which we drew the rangoli,” she said.

Nearly 10 teams including male and female students from colleges from CMC-Vellore, KMC - Manipal, JIPMER, Achariya Arts and Science College and many more participated in the competition.

Without a siesta, the medicos on Saturday afternoon celebrated their cultural festival by participating in the ‘mehandi’ competition, skit and mime.

All the sports events including football, volleyball, table tennis and many other competitions concluded on Saturday. Bangalore Medical College won the men’s badminton and throw ball competitions. While Madras Medical College won the hockey competition, CMC-Vellore, bagged the first place in football; JIPMER women’s team won the futsal and badminton.

The participants got a three-hour break after 5 p.m. to get re-energised to watch the Dernier Cri, the fashion show of Spandan. Students walked the ramp to show off the newest fashion in town.

The night was still young for those who gathered at Lister Square on Saturday at JIPMER when the ‘Sunburn Campus’, the final event of the week-long festival, began.