The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the Lieutenant Governor to order a probe into the alleged non-compliance of rules in taking up underground electric cable laying work from Kalapet to Kirumampakkam.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, secretary of the Puducherry unit of AIADMK A. Anbazhagan said as per rules, cables certified by the Central Power Research Institute have to be used but the contractors appointed by the territorial administration had violated the procedure by using substandard materials for the underground cable laying work.

The work had been taken up with funds sanctioned by the World Bank. The bank had sanctioned the project for laying cables in coastal areas. However, the administration has included several residential areas in the city violating the norms.

He urged the Lieutenant Governor to order a probe.