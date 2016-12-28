Puducherry upbeat ahead of New Year

HOPE ON THE HORIZON: New Year’s eve parties come as a bright spot for the hospitality industry in Puducherry where the the scenario has been gloomy following the announcement of demonetisation.

Demonetisation has not dampened the spirit of New Year’s eve revelry in Puducherry. Despite the cash crunch, hospitality sector is upbeat making big plans for the New Year’s Day.

The coastal town has successfully pulled in thousands of tourists from neighbouring States to cheer them in the times of despair. The festivities that began with Christmas continue with fervour in Puducherry.

Tourism Department has organised a New Year’s eve bash at Paradise Beach Island. There will be a river cruise (pick and drop) and camp fire with lavish buffet at the island for the tourists. The party will begin at 9 p.m. on December 31. The Union Territory is hosting one of the biggest eco campaign festivals called “Pandora’s Box festival” in India from December 30 to January 1. The event will be held on the backwaters, next to Le Pondy. Seagulls Restaurant is hosting the New Year party with celebrity DJ Leenata and VJ Pradeep. Besides, several hotels have planned in-house parties to ring in the new year.

Dinu Ramakrishnan, General Manager, Palais De Mahe Hotel, said they had organised a classical dance programme, violin music, and DJ for the guests starting from 8 p.m. on December 31 till midnight.

Accord Hotel is organising live DJ programme which will be beamed on an LED screen and dance floor, dance performance, Karaoke and games, extensive dinner buffet.