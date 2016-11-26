Newborn Week puts spotlight on innovative neonatal care

more-in

This year’s theme was centred on the role of leadership in enhancing care

The Department of Neonatology of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), in coordination with the National Neonatology Forum (NNF), observed the National Newborn Week recently. The theme to mark the occasion this year was ‘Leadership for Improvement and Innovation in Neonatal Care’.

A series of events including seminars, elocution and poster competition on the topic of newborn health was held for nursing students during the Newborn Week from November 15 to 21. Dr. S.C. Parija, Director of JIPMER, released a book titled, ‘Best NICU Practices – India’, at a function held at the nursing college here. Mr. Vishnu Bhat, Senior Professor and Head of the Department, Neonatology, and Dr. Adhisivam, Additional Professor, were present on the occasion.

Infections, prematurity and birth asphyxia are the three major causes of neonatal deaths worldwide. According to a study, India accounts for one-fifth of the total live births and 27 percent of global newborn mortality.

According to the National Neonatal Perinatal Database, the incidence of neonatal sepsis is 30 per live birth, and sepsis contributes to 19 percent of all neonatal deaths.

It is estimated that the effectiveness of essential maternal and newborn care interventions such as clean delivery, hygienic cord care, thermal care and breastfeeding can decrease neonatal deaths due to serious infections by 20 to 50 per cent.