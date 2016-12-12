Mission Street needs alternative parking plans

more-in

The Traffic police decision to strictly enforce parking rules on main arterial roads should be well appreciated, though the abrupt nature of effecting change created confusion and inconvenience to commuters on the first day.

Now that the law enforcement agency had decided to enforce parking rules strictly, the task before them would be to give alternate parking place for a large number of two-wheeler riders. The traffic police could revive the decade old project to convert the Grand Canal into a parking lot or should come out with alternative plans. Unless motorists are given alternative space, the decision would not yield the desired results. It would be of interest to see how the law enforcement agency deals with vendors who have occupied pavements thereby depriving the rights of road users.

After the parking regulations fell in place, Mission Street got back some of its charm which had been overwhelmed by haphazard parking. However, pedestrians wish that the pavements, which has and continues to be, used to park two-wheelers, would be reclaimed too.

Demonetisation: Leaders helpless

Demonetisation has made many people helplessly wait in long queues to withdraw their money from the ATMs. Even the leaders are unable to alleviate the problems of the public across States.

Recently, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy visited different ATMs across the city only to find many kiosks closed. He spoke to the people waiting to withdraw money. While he assured the people he will apprise the Finance Minister about the problems, he also expressed his helplessness. Will the Central government take note of the inconveniences people face and take imminent measures to ease the situation? Meanwhile, all one can do is wait, wait, wait!

