Four of family die in suicide pact

Four of a family died in a suspected suicide pact at Kamala Nagar here on Tuesday. The names of the dead were given as G. Babu (36), a paddy trader, his wife Kavitha (31), and their twin daughters Krithika and Keerthana, aged three-and-a-half years. Babu posted an audio clip on the instant messaging platform Whatsapp blaming his partner Perumal for it.

According to police, Kavitha administered milk mixed with poison to their two children and consumed it. Babu hanged himself in the house after they died on Monday night. The tragedy came to light when Kavitha’s father Manivannan came to their house at around 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Manivannan found the door locked. He later peeped through the window and saw the bodies following which he alerted the police. The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam.

Police said Babu had started trading of paddy in association with his partner Perumal a few years ago and had incurred debts to the tune of Rs.15 lakh.

Babu posted an audio clip on Whatsapp blaming Perumal for cheating him in business and forging his signatures. He blamed Perumal for his decision and circulated it to his friends on the messaging platform. A case has been registered.