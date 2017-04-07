Suspension of 10 MLAs revoked

more-in

Mumbai: The State Legislative Assembly on Friday revoked the suspension of the remaining 10 of the 19 Opposition members who had been barred from the Lower House for creating a ruckus during the State budget presentation on March 18.

The suspension of the nine other MLAs was revoked last week. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat tabled a resolution to revoke the suspension, which was approved by the House through a voice vote.

Apart from sloganeering and displaying banners during Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar’s speech, the MLAs had also burned copies of State Budget outside the Assembly. They were protesting because the State government did not announce a farm loan waiver. Calling it misconduct, the treasury benches put forward a proposal that the 19 MLAs be suspended till December 31, which was approved the House.

The Opposition members boycotted the proceedings of the Lower House and senior leaders had demanded that they should also be suspended since they too had demanded the loan waiver. NCP MLC Sunil Tatkare and Congress MLC Narayan Rane last week demanded the withdrawal of the suspension.