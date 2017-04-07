State to roll out app for kaali-peelis

Staying relevant: The Chief Minister said that the cab-hailing app will provide services similar to those of private aggregators.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is developing a cab-hailing app for black-and-yellow taxis on the lines of the services provided by private aggregators like Ola and Uber, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday. The app will be launched in three months, he added.

It aims to help the kaali-peeli taxi operators stave off stiff competition against the aggregators.

Mr. Fadnavis made the announcement while responding to a query raised by Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde, NCP leader Hemant Takle and other members of the Legislative Council.

Mr. Takle said that the arrival of app-based cab aggregators had affected the business of black-and-yellow taxi drivers, and sought to know if the government could take some steps to ensure the survival of the kaali-peelis.

Mr. Munde said private cab-hailing services enabled users to track locations besides providing convenient services, and asked when the government would bring in such a mobile phone application for black-and-yellow taxis.

Mr. Fadnavis replied, “The government is in the process of developing an electronic platform for black-and- yellow taxis similar to that of cab aggregators. It will provide services similar to those of cab aggregators. This app will be launched in three months.”

NCP’s Kiran Pawaskar said cab aggregators survived across the world due to the low fares they charge customers, cleanliness, the drivers’ manners, as well as the tracking facility.

“On the other hand, black-and-yellow taxi drivers do not wear uniforms, do not behave properly and often refuse to ferry customers. They do not provide proper services and would hold people to ransom any time. Will they be asked to adhere to rules?” he asked.

Transport Minister Diwakar Raote said the black-and-yellow taxi drivers would have to resolve these issues themselves to boost their business and survive competition. He said taxi unions could help them in this.

Mr. Raote also said the government was considering providing air-conditioned services to customers of black-and-yellow taxi drivers who have taken new cars to bring them on a par with services already in the field.