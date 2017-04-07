State clears Bill to curb attacks on journalists

more-in

Mumbai: A Bill making violent attacks on media persons a non-bailable offence with a provision of imprisonment and a ₹50,000 fine was passed by both Houses on Friday, the last day of the State Legislature’s budget session.

The Maharashtra Media Persons and Media Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2017, defines a media person as someone whose principal vocation is that of a journalist and who is employed either on regular or contract basis. However, it does not include those who are employed in a managerial or administrative capacity. It also has a provision that any offence against a media person will be investigated by a police officer above the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill said, “On account of the rampant instances of violence and attacks against Media Persons and damage or loss to the property of Media Institutions, there is strong demand to prevent such violence against Media Persons or damage or loss to the property belonging to Media Persons or Media Institutions and check the recurrence of such incidents in the State.”

Journalists or media organisations wilfully misusing this legislation would would be booked under the same Act. Moreover, media persons convicted under the Act shall not be entitled to any government benefit as a media person, andwill lose their accreditation.