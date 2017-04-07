Minister: proposal to ban Sanatan Sanstha pending with Centre

more-in

Mumbai: Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar informed the Council on Thursday that a proposal to ban Sanatan Sanstha, whose members are in jail in connection with the murders of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and veteran Communist leader Govind Pansare, is pending with the Centre.

“A reward of ₹5 lakh has been announced against the wanted accused in the cases and a red corner notice has been issued. The government too is in the process of attaching the properties of the wanted accused,” said Mr. Kesarkar.

Replying to a calling attention motion raised by Nationalist Congress Party MLC Vidya Chavan and 20 others, Mr. Kesarkar said the proposal to ban the organisation was sent to the Centre in 2011, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the Dabholkar murder, while the Pansare case is with the State police.

Ms. Chavan sought to know whether the government has initiated action against Sanatan Sanstha’s lawyer Sanjiv Punalekar, who has been allegedly threatening individuals by daring them to conduct ‘morning walk’.

Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe too questioned the judicial progress in the cases, while Jayant Patil of Peasants and Workers Party slammed the lawyers of the Sanstha for pressuring media outlets over the reporting of the cases.

Replying to the queries, Mr. Kesarkar said the government will seek legal opinion as to whether Mr. Punalekar could be probed individually, and the government will ensure protection to those who have been receiving threats.