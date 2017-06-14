Kritika Chaudhary was murdered: post-mortem

Shrouded in mystery: Kritika Chaudhary was found dead in her Andheri flat on Monday.

more-in

The Amboli police on Tuesday registered a case of murder against unknown persons in connection with the death of model and actor Kritika Chaudhary (26).

The post-mortem report from Cooper Hospital confirmed that Ms. Chaudhary died due to a head injury. Rashmi Karandikar, Mumbai Police spokesperson, said, “An FIR has been registered against unknown persons and investigations are on.”

The police on Monday afternoon found Ms. Chaudhary’s decomposed body in her first floor flat at Shree Badrinath Society in Four Bungalows, Andheri. Neighbours had complained of foul smell emanating from her flat, and the police said the actor had been dead for three to four days.

Watchman quizzed

On Tuesday, the Amboli police questioned the watchman of the building about Ms. Chaudhary’s daily routine, people who frequently visited her flat and if he noticed any suspicious person entering or lurking around the society over the past few days. Arun Chavan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, D.N. Nagar Division, said, “We haven’t established the motive behind the murder. We are examining CCTV footage in the area.”

The police are investigating if Ms. Chaudhary was murdered during a burglary attempt and if anything is missing from the flat. The victim’s Call Data Records are being analysed. The actor’s family members in Haridwar are expected to reach Mumbai by Wednesday.

Ms. Chaudhary often visited a temple across the lane from her building. The priest recalled seeing her at the temple six days ago.