Reigniting the war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena over the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday said his party will contest all 227 municipal seats.

“We are prepared to contest all 227 seats in the BMC elections alone, along with smaller parties. Our aim is to end the mafia raj of one family in the corporation,” said Mr. Somaiya, in an apparent swipe at the Thackeray family. Sidestepping specific queries on the family being referred to, he added his party wants to put a stop to corruption in the civic body.

The Sena was quick to respond, with party MLC Anil Parab saying, “Do you really think that the Sena is bothered about some barking dogs? They can continue barking for their fantasy and our party will continue to work as we want. When you try to spit at the sun, everyone knows what happens. I think this man should also know.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s Maharashtra unit president Raosaheb Danve said the parties haven’t discussed seat sharing as yet. “The decision on the alliance will be taken by the State leadership. If there is conflict, then the matter will be referred to higher authorities. We are ready for discussion, but at the same time, every party member has a right to voice his or her opinion,” Mr. Danve said.

Lack of warmth between the Sena and BJP had seen both parties contesting the 2014 State Assembly polls independently, in which the BJP had emerged as the largest party and had gone on to form the government with the Sena’s help.

With more MLAs than the Sena, the BJP now wants an equal share in civic seats. Sources in the BJP said the party wants 95-110 seats, which the Sena is said to term as unrealistic.

