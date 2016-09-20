Attend a group show of paintings, paper art, photography and more by artists including Alpna Harishchandra, Amit Jalvi, Aruna Mukundraj, Babubhai Mistry, Jyoti Sharma, Meena Raghavan, Meghana Upadhye, Prashant Pawar and several others.

The exhibition’s theme is, silence, and is a call to the divine that is within us. It represents a journey to our own centre and back again into the world. The event concludes today.

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Venue: P.L. Deshpande Art Gallery

Phone: 9833052208, 9869004871