Suspected foetus found at MGM School washroom

more-in

Navi Mumbai: A case has been registered against an unidentified woman under Sections 315 and 312 of the IPC after a lump of flesh was found in the ladies washroom of Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) School. A cleaning staffer on Saturday afternoon found it in the washroom on the third floor.

“The lady found a lump of flesh which does not have limbs, but is suspected to be a foetus with blood surrounding it. She informed principal Ramesh Kotkar, who approached us and registered a complaint,” said senior police inspector Ashok Rajput of Nerul station.

“We got the details of the females present in the school, which were around 1,223, including teachers, staff, non-teaching staff, law college students, and students of higher secondary and junior college. We have sent the lump to Kalina Forensic Lab to confirm if it is a foetus,” said Mr. Rajput.

Sources said the third floor is mostly used by law college students, whose classes are taken there. According to the police, Satrurday was an Open Day and there were many parents present on the premises.

The writer is a freelance journalist