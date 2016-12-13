One more dead in copter crash

more-in

Ritesh Modi, 35, a passenger on the helicopter that crashed in Aarey Colony on Sunday, succumbed to brain injuries on Tuesday. Doctors said he was declared dead at 9.10 p.m.

Residents of Borivali, Mr. Modi and wife Vrinda were on a 15-minute joyride to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary when the helicopter developed a technical snag. The pilot, Prafull Mishra, was declared dead while Mr. Modi, Vrinda and a technician, Sanjay Shankar, were under treatment. Vrinda and Mr. Shankar are now stable, doctors said.

Vrinda has not been informed about her husband’s death. The couple has a two- and-a-half year-old son.