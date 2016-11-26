Mumbai pays homage to victims of 26/11 terror attacks

The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai that came under attack on November 26, 2008. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Floral tributes were paid to those who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day eight years ago.

The official commemoration was held at Police Gymkhana where Maharashtra Governor C.V. Rao laid a wreath and led the State in paying homage to all those who lost their lives in the terror attacks.

The militants, who sneaked in through the Arabian Sea, struck at multiple locations within a small geographical area in south Mumbai.

Also present at the memorial were Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Director-General of Police Satish Mathur, Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray.

The guests also included the widows, orphans and other family members of the victims.