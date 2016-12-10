HC disposes of Bombay Gymkhana’s plea against civic body

more-in

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday disposed of a petition filed by Bombay Gymkhana seeking to prevent Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) from forcibly taking possession of its land for a road widening project, after the civic body said it has not taken any such decision yet.

MCGM counsel Anil Sakhre told a division bench headed by Justice S C Dharmadhikari that the corporation is only surveying the area now and has not taken any decision yet. He added that any decision or action would be taken in accordance with the law.

The court, while disposing of the petition, held that it was filed prematurely and said the petitioner can re-approach the court if the need arises in the future.

The gymkhana in its petition claimed that MCGM cannot take forceful possession of its land for widening of the Hazarimal Somani Marg in South Mumbai without following due process of the law.

The petition had sought interim orders of protection against any coercive action that may prevent its members from parking on that strip of land.

The Gymkhana, a landmark site at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, was established in 1872 to offer young sportsmen of small means a chance to indulge in their proclivities at low cost.