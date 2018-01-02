Mumbai

134 unauthorised structures inspected

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday continued its crackdown on illegal constructions at hotels, restaurants and commercial establishments in the city. The officials carried out inspections at 134 establishments at Lower Parel, Ghatkopar and Byculla.

Action was taken against 53 places. Illegal structures were demolished at 20 places.

During the operation, 23 unauthorised cylinders were seized. In Ghatkopar, the team cracked down on 46 establishments. Action was taken against 18, and 18 cylinders were seized.

