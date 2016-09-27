The SAI-AIFF Football Academy will be launched in Thiruvananthapuram on October 1.

Though the academy has been allotted to the Calicut University campus here, it will continue to function from the capital for a while, according to G. Kishore, director, SAI, Kerala.

MoU awaited

‘Talking to reporters here on Monday, Dr. Kishore said SAI had not yet signed the MoU with the university authorities.

“The new syndicate will have to meet for that,” he added.

“However, everything is in place on the university campus, which, we feel, is the ideal centre for the SAI academy to function,” he said.

Four academies

The institution is one of the four academies being set up by AIFF and SAI. The others are in Delhi, Kolkata, and Guwahati.