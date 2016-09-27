Hand of help:A senior citizen staying at the Government Old-age Home in Kozhikode getting enrolled for Aadhaar on Tuesday. District Collector N. Prasanth and Kozhikode Sub Judge R.L. Baiju are seen.

A mobile unit was formally launched in the city on Monday to complete the pending Aadhaar enrolment procedures of citizens who are bedridden and unable to visit Akshaya centres for enrolment.

District Collector N. Prasanth inaugurated the functioning of the unit by enrolling a senior citizen staying at the Government Old-age Home at Vellimadukunnu.

This special drive is expected to cover around 9,000 persons who are either bedridden or suffering from serious illnesses. The mobile unit, under the control of Assistant Collector M. Inbasekharan, will offer its services in panchayats, municipalities and the City Corporation.

Akshaya centres

The mobile unit, which was formed after carrying out a comprehensive survey on the total number of targeted beneficiaries, will mainly make use of the service of local Akshaya centres for completing the enrolment procedures. Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and palliative care volunteers too will lend a hand to the initiative in their regions.

According to project coordinators, the Aadhaar enrolment has been made mandatory for getting the benefits of various Central schemes.

The direct transfer of funds granted through various supportive schemes of the Union government will become easy with the completion of pending Aadhaar enrolments, they point out.

Cooperating with the district administration’s plan, all the local bodies in Kozhikode district had submitted the details of persons who could not apply for the Aadhaar cards. The details were collected and submitted to the district administration last month.

Earlier, a special drive for the Aadhaar enrolment of children too had been taken up in the district.

The initiative is expected to cover more than 9,000 persons across the district.