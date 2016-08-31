The ongoing drive for vaccination against diphtheria lays thrust on total coverage in the targeted vulnerable areas in Kozhikode, along with follow-up to ensure that the targeted number of doses per person (partially immunised or non-immunised) are administered, Reproductive and Child Health Officer Sarala Nair said on Tuesday.

It was not a mass drive covering all non-immunised or partially immunised persons across the district, but only those in areas where cases of diphtheria had occurred and faced the risk of a spread.

Vulnerable areas had been identified for this purpose, where adults were being immunised in a house-to-house drive, and children at schools in these areas.

“We conduct a health education programme in the identified areas to tell the people of the benefits of vaccination, especially the prescribed number of doses for total immunisation,” she said.

Dr. Nair said it was important to follow the guidelines issued by the State Directorate of Health Services in diphtheria treatment and immunisation.

On the possibility of non-immunised adults taking only one dose of the vaccine, she said this would not make an adequate preventive shot.

The guidelines were clear that such persons had to be given three shots – one that was taken today, the second after a month and the third after six months, she said. This was being followed stringently by the government-initiated drive. There was follow-up on each case that was given the first shot, so that the next two were not missed.

Dr. Nair said there was no shortage of vaccine for the drive the Health Department was carrying out.