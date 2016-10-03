Police say they will be nabbed within a week

The Special investigation team probing the murder of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker K. Aslam has zeroed in on some of the key accused who were reportedly part of the gang that hacked the youth to death at Thuneri on August 12.

Police sources confirmed that they would be able to net all those under scanner within a week. “The investigation is proceeding with the support of a small police team led by a Circle Inspector and they are having the huge responsibility to gather more scientific evidence in the case,” they said.

So far, eight persons, including the driver who took the assailants to the crime spot, have been arrested in connection with the case. Most of the arrested were the workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India from the Nadapuram region. As part of intensifying the inquiry, some of them had been released in police custody during their remand period.

‘Probe in full swing’

Police officials also claimed that the investigation was in full swing. Within the last 50 days, the details of thousands of telephone calls were traced to find the involvement of all those involved in the criminal conspiracy, they said.

Though some IUML leaders recently came up with the allegation that the police were trying to save key accused by delaying the inquiry, senior police officers rejected the arguments citing the initiative taken by the special team to come out with scientific evidence against the accused and proceed with the inquiry. They also claimed the recent shuffle in the team did not affect the pace of the probe.