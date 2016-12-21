Spotlight on evolution of Kerala

A scene from Thiyyur Rekhakal, a theatre adaptation of N. Prabhakaran's eponymous novel, which was staged at Kadampazhipuram in Palakkad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

more-in

It was a different experience for theatre aficionados at Kadampazhipuram near Cherpulassery here on Tuesday when a group of drama activists from Thrissur staged Thiyyur Rekhakal, based on a celebrated novel by N. Prabhakaran.

The play ably carried concerns about the evolution of Kerala society over the past few decades through the vision of an investigative journalist who reaches Thiyyur village in north Kerala to study the alarming rate of suicides there.

The drama subjected Kerala’s political, social, and cultural predicament to a sharp analysis. “Though it focusses on Thiyyur in Kannur, its concerns are applicable to the whole State. It was the first staging in Kadampazhipuram at the invitation of Natya Sasthra Theatre Research Centre. It would be staged across the State in the coming months,” said its director Naripatta Raju.

The theatre initiative is a collective effort of Natakappura, a theatre group based in Cherpu village in Thrissur.

The group, comprising local people who had been actively involved in Kerala’s theatre scene for a couple of decades, aims at fostering theatre activities at the rural level.

“The activists at Natakappura believe that meaningful theatre should emanate from the grassroots, imbibing the energy of the local people and local culture. The group believes that theatre has the power to heal the ruptures created in our society by the contemporary developments,” said Sivan Venkitangu of the group.

“We are in the process of adapting more such literary works that can initiate meaningful dialogues.

Only a critical approach can protect Kerala’s progressive awakenings, which evolved through years of intense political, social, and cultural mobilisations,” he said.