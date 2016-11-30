Jeevanam third phase gets under way

more-in

Free medicines at drug bank; treatment aid for women cancer patients

Minister for Health and Social Justice K.K. Shylaja launched the third phase of ‘Jeevanam’, the comprehensive cancer care programme of Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbasree Community Development Society, on Tuesday.

The Minister gave away the treatment aid for cancer-affected women who have been prescribed to undergo chemotherapy by Head of the Department of Radio Therapy at Government Medical College Hospital T. Ajay Kumar. The Jeevanam project was first implemented in 2011-12 to care for women who have been diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer under the Central government’s Swarnajayanti Gram Swarojgar Yojana. Its second phase was implemented in 2013-14 under the Corporation’s yearly project plan. Both the phases were carried out at a cost of Rs.40 lakh.

Public participation

The third phase is being implemented with public participation, especially with the help of voluntary charity organisations. As part of the third phase, mega screening camps will be conducted in three zones of the Corporation. Focus will be on the coastal areas and financially backward areas. Around 150 Kudumbasree volunteers will be deployed for surveys and camps after proper training.

The Jeevanam project is being implemented with the help of Malabar Cancer Care Centre, Kannur; Indian Medical Association Kozhikode branch and the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The mega camps will be held for those selected from the primary camps. Later filter camps will be held to identify the beneficiaries of the project. Health seminars and cancer awareness programmes will be held as part of the third phase.

Kudumbasree Drug Bank

The Minister also inaugurated the Kudumbasree Drug Bank which will provide free medicines to the beneficiaries of the Jeevanam project. The drug bank that functions at the old Corporation building will be open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day from December 5.