A riot of colours and creativity at Young World painting contest

Lyricist Ramesh Kavil with the winners of The Hindu Young World Painting Contest in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH;K_RAGESH -

more-in

The participants of The Hindu Young World Painting Competition and their parents were spellbound as lyricist Ramesh Kavil, the guest of honour, spoke of the importance of colour in everyday life, here on Saturday.

He went on to recite a poem, Padam Varappu by poet Veerankutti, that describes missing colours and the losing facets of nature. Mr. Kavil urged students to protest using colours against the grave injustices meted out to nature.

The finals of the Kozhikode leg of the prestigious competition witnessed the participation of about 400 students from schools across North Kerala, selected from about 1,000 entries in the preliminary round.

The students in the junior (Classes V to VII) and senior (Classes VIII to X) categories were given four topics each to choose from.

At the end of the two-and-a-half-hour-long competition, artists V.P. Madhavan and Denzil John, who judged the works, had a hard time selecting the winners. “All are excellent works and we were forced to pick some for the sake of the competition,” Mr. Madhavan said.

Senior category

Fidal T. of CHM HSS, Elayavoor, Varam, bagged the first prize in the senior category while Rajul K.V. of GHSS, Kokkallur, and Sreenandana Sreejith of Ursuline Senior Secondary School, Payyambalam, Kannur, became the first and second runners-up respectively.

Adithya Nambiar of Silver Hills Public School, Anjeetha Suresh of Ursuline School, Sisira N.R. of Kadambur HSS, Sreerukma Sreeraj of St. Theresa’s AIHSS, Anandulal T.P. of St. Joseph’s BHSS, Maria Salvin of Silver Hills Public School and Numa Sabir K.M. of St. Joseph’s AIGHSS won consolation prizes in the senior category.

Junior category

In the junior category, Anagha T.P. of Providence GHSS bagged the first prize while Sayandh Manoj of Government Brennan HSS, Thalassery, and Aarushi Rabinesh of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chevayur, bagged the second and third prizes respectively. Consolation prizes were bagged by Sreeranjana Sreeraj of St. Theresa’s HSS, Anandhika K.K. of Navajyothi School, Edathotty, Chandana A.K of Eden UPS, Geethika Jishek Lal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Malappuram, Sreenandika Sreejith of Ursuline Senior Secondary School, Anugha Lal T.P. of St. Joseph’s AIGHSS and Boudhwik S. Sha of Avila Lower Primary School, Mahe.

The event was organised in association with Thyrocare, the title sponsors. The venue sponsors were Devagiri CMI Public School while snacks were sponsored by Regal Bakes, Gandhi Road, Kozhikode.